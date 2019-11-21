  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A mother who works for Child Protective Services was charged for not reporting her son’s alleged abuse of a 6-year-old girl.

Michael Walker from Greensburg is accused of assaulting the 6-year-old girl at his home.

The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of his is mother Barbara Desmond, who is charged because she is required by law to report the alleged abuse.

Police said tests showed Walker’s DNA was found on the little girl’s clothing.

Walker denies the accusations.

