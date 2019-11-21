Comments
WASHINGTON (KDKA)– Missa Bay, LLC, recalled over 97,000 pounds of salad products.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) reported that some of the salad products that contain meat and poultry could be contaminated with E. coli.
All items produced between October 14, 2019, through October 16, 2019, are being recalled. Here is a list of those items.
These products were distributed to several states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Officials urge consumers to throw away or return all of the items listed.
