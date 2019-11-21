



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re in for some wild temperature swings over the next few days that are expected to impact Light Up Night.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says today will be warmer with highs in the mid- to upper-50s. The warmest weather will arrive late afternoon into the overnight hours. Smiley expects the midnight temperature at 52 degrees. However, he has dropped today’s high down to 56 degrees from near 60.

With today’s set-up, we could easily still hit the 60 degree mark, but Smiley says that is not likely.

Then, on Friday, temperatures will begin falling early and continue all day long. By midnight on Saturday, temperatures will be near freezing.

On top of falling temperatures, we will see big changes on Friday when it comes to wind speeds picking up, along with light rain and drizzle for the morning hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, snow showers are expected to impact the area Saturday in the late afternoon and into the evening, eventually turning over to rain.

