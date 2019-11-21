



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury has found a man guilty in the 2017 beating death of a Somali cab driver.

Four men were charged in the February 2017 death of 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed in Beltzhoover.

On Thursday morning, a jury convicted one of those men, Daniel Russell, of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Judge David Cashman heard the case.

Police say Mohamed had been working as a zTrip cab driver for just two weeks before the attack.

Investigators say Russell and three other men, King Edwards, Christen Glenn and Hosea Moore, allegedly called for the cab, then attacked and robbed the driver when he arrived.

Mohamed was later found unresponsive in a yard on Climax Street in Beltzhoover.

He died from his injures, leaving behind a wife who was pregnant at the time and a young son.

Russell will be formally sentenced in February.

He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

