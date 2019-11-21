Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for two people accused of buying 500 vaping cartridges and THC-laced gummy worms from the dark web.
Investigators say Malachi Redhawk and Ashley Martin purchased the drugs and shipped them to their home on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg.
“As you watch TV with the vaping instances going all over the country, it’s unsure where this stuff is coming from or what’s in it and you hate to see it get into the hands of young children,” Lt. Robert Stafford of the Greensburg Police said.
Both Redhawk and Martin are facing numerous charges.
