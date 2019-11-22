Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are both officially out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and RB James Conner officially out for Sunday against the Bengals. WR Diontae Johnson is off the injury report and should play.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2019
Both Conner and Smith-Schuster left the game against the Browns with injuries.
Conner re-aggravated a shoulder injury against the Browns and Smith-Schuster injured his knee and also sustained a concussion in the same game.
The Steelers are expected to have running back Benny Snell in the lineup against Cincinnati.
You must log in to post a comment.