PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are both officially out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Both Conner and Smith-Schuster left the game against the Browns with injuries.

Conner re-aggravated a shoulder injury against the Browns and Smith-Schuster injured his knee and also sustained a concussion in the same game.

The Steelers are expected to have running back Benny Snell in the lineup against Cincinnati.

