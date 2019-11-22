



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State has confirmed three cases of the mumps on their main campus.

According to the university, the students impacted have been isolated according to the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s protocols.

Students are urged to take precaution and contact University Health Services or their primary-care provider if they experience symptoms. Read more: https://t.co/yxsXIIha8d pic.twitter.com/AimW5yzdCo — PSU_UHS (@PSU_UHS) November 21, 2019

Penn State University Health Services is now working closely to identify students that have had close contact with the three students that have been impacted by the infection.

Mumps is an infectious disease that is passed through saliva and is highly contagious. Symptoms include swollen glands below the ear or along the jaw, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms.

Penn State is asking students that may experience mumps-like symptoms to contact University Health Services to schedule an appointment or contact the Advice Nurse. They are also urging staff and faculty members to call their primary care providers if they are experiencing symptoms.