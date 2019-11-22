



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started out mild, but get ready for falling temperatures, windy conditions and precipitation. All of it on Light Up Night.

The day’s high in the 50s was reached this morning, but temperatures will plummet though the day, making for a cold Light Up Night in downtown Pittsburgh.

There will be several chances for precipitation sliding through as well. Does it fall as rain or snow?

Temperatures reached around 52 degrees at 4 a.m., but even with the warm start, temperatures will be cold enough for us to see some isolated snow showers by 1 p.m.

Rain showers are moving in right now with rain totals of a tenth of an inch or less from Pittsburgh north. Rain totals may hit a quarter of an inch south of I-70.

The rain will be out of here by 10:30 a.m., then winds will pick up behind the cold front that pushes through, bringing the rain chance.

