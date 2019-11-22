GREENSBURG (KDKA) — “Jason Marshall gets number 2. Jason Pelligrini gets number 1,” intones the reader of the little red pills.

No, this not a special form of bingo.

It’s Beth Lechman, Westmoreland County Election Director and her team, determining the winners in a number of municipal elections where candidates tied in the final vote count.

“There’s normally a tie for every election,” Lechman told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Friday. “At least one, yes.”

But this year on election night there were ten tied votes for council and auditor in at least nine municipalities and Friday was the designated date for breaking those ties.

So how do they break a tie in Westmoreland County?

It’s as easy as rolling the dice.

Candidates are ranked by the numbers they draw.

Most candidates do not show up to do the honors, but Edgar Grant did.

He was one of four write-in candidates who tied for three open spots on the Penn Borough Council.

“Number four,” declared Lechman after Grant had pulled his number.

Unfortunately, he drew the last number and admits he lacked that one thing – luck!

“It’s why I don’t go to the casino or buy lottery tickets because, luck, it’s just what it is,” said Grant.

Delano: “You didn’t have luck today?” Grant: “Nah, no luck today.”

All may not be lost for Edgar Grant.

There may be a vacancy on the Penn Borough Council at the beginning of the year, and this time you don’t have to roll the dice.

It’s the council that picks the replacement.