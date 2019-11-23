PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an accident that left one person injured, a man has been arrested for fleeing the scene and driving on a suspended license.
According to Pittsburgh Police, on October 13, Warren Thompson failed to stop at a red light on Chestnut Street and hit a vehicle that was turning on to Chestnut Street.
The driver that was struck was trapped inside the vehicle and eventually transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries.
Witnesses that saw the crash reported that Thompson exited his vehicle and took off down Progress Street.
After police discovered Thompson’s license had been suspended due to DUI charges.
He is facing charges of driving with a suspended license, accidents causing personal injury, careless driving and failing to stop at a red light.
