LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Flu season is getting an early start in some parts of the country this year and it’s hitting older adults and children under four the hardest.

“Nationally, ILI activity has been at or above baseline for two weeks; however, the amount of influenza activity across the country varies, with the south and parts of the west seeing elevated activity while other parts of the country are still seeing low activity,” according to the CDC website.

Seven states and Puerto Rico are experiencing the highest levels. The impact in Pennsylvania is listed as minimal.

The CDC says the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year.

The Allegheny County Health Department has the following advice for ways to fight the flu:

  • Wash your hands often, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizers
  • Avoid people who are sick.  Stay home from work and school when you’re sick
  • Keep your distance from others when you’re sick
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throw it away immediately
  • If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth after touching any objects or surfaces that might be contaminated

