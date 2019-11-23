



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Flu season is getting an early start in some parts of the country this year and it’s hitting older adults and children under four the hardest.

“Nationally, ILI activity has been at or above baseline for two weeks; however, the amount of influenza activity across the country varies, with the south and parts of the west seeing elevated activity while other parts of the country are still seeing low activity,” according to the CDC website.

The latest #FluView report shows that levels of flu-like illness are above the national baseline for the first time this #flu season. Additionally, 7 states and Puerto Rico are experiencing high flu activity. Learn more: https://t.co/rDApKQSzew pic.twitter.com/dVNPbkscvl — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) November 22, 2019

Seven states and Puerto Rico are experiencing the highest levels. The impact in Pennsylvania is listed as minimal.

The CDC says the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year.

The Allegheny County Health Department has the following advice for ways to fight the flu: