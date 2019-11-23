Comments
PITTSBURGH(KDKA)–A fugitive wanted in connection with a Hill District homicide has been returned to Pittsburgh to face charges.
United States Marshals arrested Jalaspian Charles, a 32-year-old Pittsburgh native, in Denver in late October.
Charles is accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old man and injuring a 15-year-old on Chauncey Drive on Memorial Day.
He was arraigned early Saturday.
The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force learned that Charles was in the Denver area and relayed the information to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Denver.
