PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It’s a cold start in the low 20s across the map! Rain will be moving in around 4:00 pm from the south bringing around a quarter of an inch.

Overnight some snow will mix in with colder air moving in on the backside of that system so tomorrow morning ridges could have around an inch but the rest of us less than an inch of snow.

KDKA Meterologist Mary Ours says we dry out through tomorrow with highs only in the low 40s with northwesterly winds keeping us chilly through the day.

We do start off the work week dry with highs back near normal around 50!