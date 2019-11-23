PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One woman was arrested after pulling a knife and threatening to stab a Port Authority bus driver Friday afternoon.

According to police, Micaiah Rule was attempting to pay the fare when the farebox timed out. As the driver attempted to explain to her how the box worked, she allegedly pulled out a knife, put it to the driver’s stomach and said “I will kill you.”

She then exited the bus and fled down Perrysville Avenue.

Police searched the bus but did not find her, it was later in the day when they found the suspect on a different bus.

The description the driver gave to police matched, including a knife with a blue handle.

When Rule was taken into custody she told police without being questioned that she “only pulled my knife because that driver said she was going to spray me.”

When police then ran her information, Rule had an open warrant for her arrest outside of the city.

She is facing charges of simple assault, railroad protection, railroad vandalism and interference with transportation, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.