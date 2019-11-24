PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a deputy while driving under the influence during Light Up Night.

According to an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputy, he was working Light Up Night at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street Friday night.

The deputy says the driver of a vehicle, Adam Martin, asked for directions to Latrobe, but the officer said he couldn’t give directions because of the heavy traffic. Martin was eventually waved on, which is when the deputy says he noticed the passenger take a bottle, believed to be vodka, and try to hand it to Martin.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when Martin’s vehicle swerved and contacted the deputy. He says he tried to get out of the way, but Martin’s vehicle struck the deputy’s right knee.

Martin allegedly continued towards a crowd of pedestrians and the deputy managed to pull him over. When he did so, he says he noticed a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Martin’s breath.

He was transported to Pittsburgh Police Department f=Zone 6 for testing. A little less than 2 hours after getting pulled over, police say Martin’s BAC was 0.180 percent.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.