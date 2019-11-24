Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Eleven
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Eleven is a very smart and interactive bunny. She enjoys training sessions with our volunteers and staff and would love to be able to continue her positive reinforcement training in her new home. Eleven seems to adjust well to her new surroundings and will eat out of people’s hands. She would be a great addition to any family – meet her today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Eleven, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Hunter, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Sally, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Hunter & Sally
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Before coming to Orphans, Hunter lived outside tied to chain without much human interaction. But he loves the staff and volunteers, and really likes going for walks. He is good with kids and other dogs.
Hunter has been to several off site to special events and interacted with all ages. He does well in his crate and is not a big barker. He is looking forward to becoming a part of a family.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Sally is a sweet kitty with looks, brains, and personality! She is playful and spunky, and when you hold and pet her, she purrs so much you can feel it in your heart. She is great with dogs, cats, and even ferrets! She would love to have a purrever home to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. As of 11/15/19, approximately 12-weeks-old.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
