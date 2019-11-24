



Eleven

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Eleven is a very smart and interactive bunny. She enjoys training sessions with our volunteers and staff and would love to be able to continue her positive reinforcement training in her new home. Eleven seems to adjust well to her new surroundings and will eat out of people’s hands. She would be a great addition to any family – meet her today!