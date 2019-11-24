  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, mary ours, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Snow, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a cold and soggy start to Sunday morning, with some snow showers in the mix.

Wet roadways are expected but KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says it doesn’t look like the ground is warm enough for any snow accumulation as we are just above the freezing mark.

It’s a bit windy with gusts around 20 mph making it feel in the mid-20s.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

By late morning, we dry out and start to see some much-coveted sun.

Then by the afternoon, it will feel in the 30s all day with our highs in the low 40s. The start of the work week will remain dry and we see the 50s return in time for Thanksgiving.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments