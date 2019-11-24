



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a cold and soggy start to Sunday morning, with some snow showers in the mix.

Wet roadways are expected but KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says it doesn’t look like the ground is warm enough for any snow accumulation as we are just above the freezing mark.

Good morning! A cold, windy and wet start to your Sunday! You’ll see some snow flakes flying but no significant snow accumulation is expected. Tune in to @KDKA now to find out when we dry out! 🌧 #upwithKDKA #CBSPittsburgh #pawx pic.twitter.com/mg55ssGafF — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) November 24, 2019

It’s a bit windy with gusts around 20 mph making it feel in the mid-20s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

By late morning, we dry out and start to see some much-coveted sun.

🥶 We are right above the freezing mark for many but feeling in the mid 20s when you factor in light winds! Tune in to @KDKA right now to find out when the 50s return! ☀️ #KDKA #PAWX #CBSPittsburgh #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/UFPvBV4aHg — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) November 24, 2019

Then by the afternoon, it will feel in the 30s all day with our highs in the low 40s. The start of the work week will remain dry and we see the 50s return in time for Thanksgiving.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.