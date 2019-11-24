PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Kimberly Oesterling and David Furka of Butler planned to go to Light Up Night with friends it was supposed to just be a fun night with a group of friends to celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Pittsburgh.

What Kimberly didn’t know that more than just the trees would light up that night.

Just like the trees around the city, Kimberly’s face lit up when her boyfriend David dropped to one knee and asked her to spend forever with him.

“He had it set up to propose in front of the tree at the ice skating rink,” Kimberly said in an email. “He had his friend take ‘a picture’ and they were recording the entire thing, unbeknownst to me.”

Kimberly said the couple had discussed getting married but she had no idea he planned to propose at Light Up Night.

The couple says they met at work and are planning a Christmastime wedding in 2020.