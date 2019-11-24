INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man with a suspended license is accused of leading police on a chase with a 3-year-old and baby in the car.

According to state police, 27-year-old Jerry Pierce was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges after police in Indiana County pulled him over and believed him to be under the influence of marijuana, as well as driving with a suspended license.

Police say it started just before 1:45 p.m. Friday when state police tried to initiate a traffic stop for a car with multiple vehicle code violations. That’s when Pierce allegedly tried to run.

He led police on a chase through the borough of Indiana and White Township before police say they managed to pull him over and taken him into custody.

State police say they learned there were also two children in the car at the time: a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. A 24-year-old woman was also a passenger.

Pierce was believed by police to be under the influence of marijuana and is accused of driving with a suspended license.

He’s facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI and other traffic violations. He was taken to the Indiana County Jail where he’s awaiting arraignment.