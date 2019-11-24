



SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Shaler.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Mt. Royal Boulevard.

According to Shaler Township Police, a vehicle went over the hill.

Both lanes were shut down while crews investigated the incident. Allegheny County Police were also on the scene.

Traffic Alert:

Mt. Royal Blvd. is closed between Kenneth Dr. and Byerleye Ave.

At 2am Shaler Police responded to a a vehicle over the hill in the 300 block of Mt. Royal Bl. There were 2 injuries reported, both in stable condition. Allegheny County Police assisting Shaler PD. pic.twitter.com/2Wiv34m1UJ — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) November 24, 2019

Police say one of the victims was in critical condition and the other was seriously injured. Both are now in stable condition.

Crews have taken the truck from the scene on Mt. Royal Blvd. Here’s a look at the damage. pic.twitter.com/0TImvwenOz — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 24, 2019

Mt. Royal Boulevard is no longer closed between Kenneth Drive and Beyrleye Avenue.

