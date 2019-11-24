  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, Mount Royal Boulevard, Pittsburgh News, Shaler, Vehicle Accident


SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Shaler.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Mt. Royal Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: Shaler Township Police/Twitter)

According to Shaler Township Police, a vehicle went over the hill.

Both lanes were shut down while crews investigated the incident. Allegheny County Police were also on the scene.

Police say one of the victims was in critical condition and the other was seriously injured. Both are now in stable condition.

Mt. Royal Boulevard is no longer closed between Kenneth Drive and Beyrleye Avenue.

Stay With KDKA For Any Updates

Comments