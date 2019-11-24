WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were rushed to the hospital and several pets are dead after a house fire in Worthington, Armstrong County Sunday night.

Crews were called to Pump Station Road around 6:30 and arrived to find the ranch home engulfed.

“It was basically coming out all of the windows and doors,” said Worthington Assistant Fire Chief Fred Neal.

Sources tell KDKA one of the people who lived in the home ran back inside to save the pets. The fire grew quickly and the man was forced to run through flames to get out of the house.

The man was flown to Pittsburgh. His condition is unknown.

A teenage boy was taken to Kittanning Hospital.

A family member said both victims are expected to recover.

Neal said at least two pets died.

“Two dogs and two cats,” he said. “We found one dog, one cat so far. At this point we’re not sure where the others are.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe an electric heater is to blame.

The structure of the home and its remote location made extinguishing the fire difficult.

“The house has multiple roofs and the fire was in between the roofs and we had a difficult time getting it out,” said Neal.

The fire was under control by 8:00 p.m.

Several fire departments helped to extinguish the flames.