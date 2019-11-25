Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators say a teenager who died last month at an off-campus fraternity house near Penn State inhaled nitrous oxide.
According to our sister station CBS Philadelphia, 17-year-old John Schoenig’s death was ruled an accident by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities say the laughing gas stopped Schoenig’s heart.
The Centre Daily Times reports Schoenig, of Erie, went into cardiac arrest and responders couldn’t revive him.
The house was used by the Chi Phi fraternity. Penn State suspended the Alpha Delta chapter while they investigate.
The teen was not a Penn State student.
