



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a win over the Bengals, the Steelers still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

According to an NFL Playoff Simulator provided by the New York Times, the Steelers have roughly a 47% chance to make the postseason at the completion of Week 12.

Of course, the probability can fluctuate as the weeks go on. The Times says the Steelers have a favorable schedule to finish the 2019 regular season, but Pittsburgh is currently in a tight Wild Card race with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Using the simulator, a win over the Cleveland Browns this weekend at Heinz Field propels the Steelers chances for the playoffs to around 67%, and a loss would bury the team as the probability falls to 24%.

The simulator says, if the Steelers can win out, they will lock a postseason position. The fate of the season really comes down to these critical games at the end of the year. One or two losses could still keep them in the playoff hunt.

