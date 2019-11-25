ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — One person is dead following a shooting in Aliquippa.
The police are present at Cooper Street on Monday night.
A neighbor told KDKA they ran out of their house to try and help the man, who was lying in the street.
“I heard three gunshots and jumped up and I first looked out my window and I thought I heard a car screech off,” neighbor Stephane Griffin said. “Nothing else I could really do. It hurts.”
Police are actively looking for the suspect.
The call came in at 7:13 p.m.
The name of the person killed is not known at this time.
Heavy police presence on Cooper Street in Aliquippa where one man has died following a shooting. Further Information on @TheCW at 10 and on @KDKA at 11. pic.twitter.com/5GGunqirPJ
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) November 26, 2019
