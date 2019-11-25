Filed Under:Aliquippa, Local TV, Shooting


ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — One person is dead following a shooting in Aliquippa.

The police are present at Cooper Street on Monday night.

A neighbor told KDKA they ran out of their house to try and help the man, who was lying in the street.

“I heard three gunshots and jumped up and I first looked out my window and I thought I heard a car screech off,” neighbor Stephane Griffin said. “Nothing else I could really do. It hurts.”

Police are actively looking for the suspect.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/Twitter)

The call came in at 7:13 p.m.

The name of the person killed is not known at this time.

