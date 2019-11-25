



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we kickoff Thanksgiving week today, AAA says it expects the second-highest number of travelers in a decade.

More than 55 million travelers are making plans to hit the road for holiday trips of 50 miles or more, which is the second-highest number since AAA started tracking in 2000.

AAA says most people will be driving to their destination, with 5.8 million motorists in the Mid-Atlantic region of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania expected to travel by car.

Wednesday is predicted to be a traffic nightmare with “major delays” peaking on the day before Thanksgiving. According to AAA, trips could take four times longer as commuters are mixing with travelers.

While a small percentage of people are flying, the Pittsburgh International Airport says they expect more than 35,000 passengers a day between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. In the Mid-Atlantic region, about 605,000 people will be flying.

We always say it, but around Thanksgiving, we really mean it: Don’t get to the airport late! This year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the second-busiest since 2000, with 3.7 percent more passengers anticipated nationally than last year. More here: https://t.co/f0ofYxi1Kv — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) November 24, 2019

Allegheny County Airport Authority says the quietest travel days during that stretch are Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

For those who are driving, AAA says gas prices in Pennsylvania saw a 4 cent jump before Thanksgiving, and motorists could see even more increases as Thursday gets closer.

Overall, AAA expects 6.6 million Mid-Atlantic travelers, which is more than a 3 percent increase from last year.