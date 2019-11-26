Comments
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities detained a student on the campus of Beaver County Career and Technology Center Tuesday morning after reports of a possible gun sighting.
Police responded to Beaver County CTC on Poplar Drive in Center Township around 8 a.m.
According to the school’s Facebook page, the weapon turned out to be an air gun, which was found in the student’s vehicle.
School officials say “the air gun looked exactly like a normal gun.”
Center Township Police detained the student and located the gun.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
