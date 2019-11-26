



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forget coffee, Keurig is now in the cocktail business.

Keurig and Drinkworks have partnered to create a machine that uses pods to make a variety of mixed drinks.

The pods contain a mixture of ingredients without any water content.

“The pods have everything you need, super-concentrated, in the tiniest, lightest-weight format,” said Drinkworks president and CEO Nathaniel Davis.

The pods have barcodes on them that tell the machine which drink needs to be made.

You simply pop the pods in the machine, and it does all the work.

“It reads the barcode and knows whether it needs to add carbonation or not. And if it’s a 4-ounce drink or an 8-ounce one”, said Davis.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board started selling the pods a month ago.

“Since they went on sale, we’ve sold more than 1,250 packs of pods”, said Shawn Kelly with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Each pod makes one drink, and the pods come in a pack of four for $15.99.

The machine itself costs $400, but many stores are currently advertising them for $200 as part of Black Friday sales.

Both the machine and the pods are currently available for purchase only online.

While the machine can be delivered to anyone at your home, the pods can only be delivered if someone 21 years or older is there to sign for them.

They can also be shipped to Fine Wine and Good Spirits shops, where you can pick them up in person.

But the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said if the Drinkworks by Keurig machine becomes a popular item, they’ll consider selling the pods in stores without having to purchase them online.