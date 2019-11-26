PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu is one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the 25 modern-era semifinalists Tuesday afternoon, including Polamalu, who is in his first year of eligibility for the honor.

“BREAKING: 3 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20”

BREAKING: 3 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/gn5wGtyCVt pic.twitter.com/C1ViE4524c — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 26, 2019

Former Steelers guard Alan Faneca and wide receiver Hines Ward also advanced to the semifinal round.

The list of 25 players will be trimmed down to 15 finalists on January 2nd, 2020. The finalists will be selected by the Hall of Fame selection committee over the weekend of the Super Bowl on February 1st.