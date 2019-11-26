WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing a long list of charges after investigators say they found child pornography on his computer.

Matthew Thompson, of the City of Washington, is facing more than 20 felony counts following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Child Predator Task Force.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found Thompson in possession of 61 child pornography videos, including 33 from the recycle bin on his computers.

Thompson, who investigators say works as a truck driver based out of Washington County, is due back in court next month.

He is charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

He has been released from jail on $20,000 unsecured bond.

