



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The State of Pennsylvania has been ranked the second most dangerous state for winter driving.

According to experts at MoneyGeek, Pa. has an average of 30 deaths on the roads every winter.

This is based on data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2015-2017.

MoneyGeek reported that, “more than 1,300 people die and another 100,000 are injured in crashes on snowy or icy roads every year.”

Almost 40% of weather-related accidents occur on snowy or icy roadways.

Michigan topped the list with an average fo 49 annual deaths. New York and Ohio also made the list.

