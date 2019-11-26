



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we’re seeing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine today, Western Pennsylvania is in for some big changes soon.

Highs will be near 60 degrees today after we hit 52 degrees on Monday.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is keeping his forecasted high of 58 degrees in Pittsburgh.

The sunshine, however, will not stick around for very long.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Western Pennsylvania from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the advisory.

A Wind Advisory for most of the area and a High Wind Warning for our southeast high terrain has been issued for expected strong winds Wed into Thur morning. Act now to secure any loose objects outside and prepare for more difficult driving conditions along N-S oriented roads. pic.twitter.com/59w6uA1Gpt — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 26, 2019

Smiley says winds will be strongest around noon through around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The best chance for rain on Wednesday occurs before 8 a.m. The rest of the day will see a lot of dry time with some isolated rain showers possible through 5 p.m., and snow showers possible after 7 p.m.

Besides elevated areas, everywhere else should see little to no impact by snow with temperatures forecast to drop to just over 32 degrees for lows. This should mean little to no accumulation as temperatures remain above freezing.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.