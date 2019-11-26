



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer hauling Rubbermaid products crashed early Tuesday morning on the Parkway West, spilling some of its load and tying up traffic for much of rush hour.

The crash happened outbound between 22/30 and Robinson Town Centre Boulevard.

Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to crash, but part of it ripped open in the wreck, exposing the truck’s load of Rubbermaid boxes and other products.

Debris was on the road.

Traffic began backing up near Campbells Run Road, and heavy delays were reported along the highway.

Anyone headed to Pittsburgh International Airport was urged to leave extra time.

Tractor-trailer involved crash outbound on the Parkway West near 22/30. Outbound traffic is heavy—if you need to take 376 to the @PITairport, leave early! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/r4TJXNoE9b — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 26, 2019

Over on Route 28, an inbound multi-vehicle crash also created traffic issues during the morning rush hour.

It happened near the 40th Street Bridge and was tying up traffic headed toward the Veterans Bridge.

RT-28 inbound crash at the 40th St Brg @KDKA pic.twitter.com/w1GMajxxQi — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 26, 2019

That crash has since been cleared.