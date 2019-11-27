PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a recipe perfect for your backyard turkey bowl games this Thanksgiving holiday!
DelGrosso Touchdown Pizza Dip
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of butter
1 cup red pepper, finely chopped
½ cup green onion, thinly sliced
1 pound cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup of DelGrosso pizza sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella
¼ pound of Italian sausage, browned and drained
1 green onion for garnish, thinly sliced using only the green part
Directions:
Heat butter in a sauté pan on medium heat. Sauté peppers and green onions until soft, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese in small amounts and stir until melted. Add basil and oregano. Mix thoroughly until cream cheese, peppers, onions and herbs are distributed evenly.
Transfer cream cheese mixture to a 9 inch pie plate or shallow baking dish.
Spoon pizza sauce evenly over dip, leaving about one inch of cream cheese mixture showing around the edge.
Spread browned and drained Italian sausage over top of the pizza sauce. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese evenly over top of all.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Serve with crackers or sliced baguettes.
Serves: 10
