  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irwin, Local TV, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pittsburgh News, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is slowing traffic for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.

An alert from Turnpike officials say the crash is blocking all eastbound lanes between Pittsburgh and Irwin.

Traffic has slowed significantly in the area.

Officials are asking drivers to stay alert and patient if you’re headed in that direction.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments