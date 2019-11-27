PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is slowing traffic for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.
An alert from Turnpike officials say the crash is blocking all eastbound lanes between Pittsburgh and Irwin.
Crash on the Turnpike blocking all eastbound lanes between Pittsburgh and Monroeville @KDKA https://t.co/U0C6ZZc9lp
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 27, 2019
Traffic has slowed significantly in the area.
Wow here is a look from @PA_Turnpike’s cameras traveling eastbound between Pittsburgh and Irwin. Traffic is not moving due to this wreck. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dKmvxxkmVh
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 27, 2019
Officials are asking drivers to stay alert and patient if you’re headed in that direction.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
