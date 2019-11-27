



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several local churches and organizations are hosting free Thanksgiving dinners tomorrow and one church is providing meals tonight.

The First United Methodist Church in Shadyside is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner tonight.

One of the organizations, the Light of Life Rescue Mission has prepared 59 pans of turkey, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 600 pounds of stuffing, and more to feed over 1,000 people tomorrow.

“We’ll have 100-plus volunteers serving tomorrow all through the mission and various parts of the north side,” said Doug Smith, Light of Life Rescue Mission’s Director of Development. “A ton of preparation goes into it.”

Volunteers have been preparing for over six weeks as they will also deliver to local high rises.

“To provide a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need who have nowhere else to go is such an honor for us,” said Smith.

Outside of Pittsburgh, the Coraopolis United Methodist Church expects to serve over 500 meals, with some being delivered to local first responders.

“They are always very appreciative and we get nice notes from them afterwards and I don’t know, it’s just very fulfilling and we enjoy doing it,” said the church’s coordinator, Jeanne Cosgrove.

The event is in its seventh year and Cosgrove’s vision has always been to serve a homemade meal made from scratch.

“Got potatoes being peeled, they’re making up the sweet potato casserole, we’ll get the green bean casseroles together, and they’re making cranberry sauce,” she said. “It all turns out great!”

Several other locations in and around Pittsburgh will serve free Thanksgiving meals like the Jubilee Association, Rainbow Kitchen, Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dormont, the Pittsburgh Project, and the Wesley Center AME Zion Church.

PLACES SERVING THANKSGIVING DINNER: