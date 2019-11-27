Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A school bus struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The accident occurred on Ridge Avenue and West Commons at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The man was in a motorized wheelchair and after being hit by the bus was thrown to the ground, sustaining a large scratch on his leg and refused medical attention.
No students aboard the bus were injured in the accident.
It has not yet been determined if the driver of the school bus will be cited in the accident.
