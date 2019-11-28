



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of volunteers and Pittsburgh Police Officers took time out of their Thanksgiving to give back.

On Thursday, The “Get Stuffed With Love” program started at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church in the South Side, where police officers and volunteers were busy assembling thousands of Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

“Today is an amazing day for the residents and for the city of Pittsburgh,” said officer Christine Luffey.

It was like a factory, as rows of people each did a job.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and corn all went into a container before being boxed up and delivered.

They will serve more than 3,000 people in need.

“There’s a lot of people struggling in Pittsburgh, and it just feels so good to give them a little bit of joy today,” said Luffey.

Luffey has been a coordinator for the program for years.

She said they partner with the Rotary Clubs of Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny to provide free Thanksgiving meals.

Once the meals are packed, the officers deliver hot meals to the zones they cover.

“Thank you Pittsburgh Police, you’ve been doing everything for us. Tell Christine Luffey I love her,” one person said.

“We’re disabled,” another person said. “We hardly have money of our own this time of year. Without the help of them, we wouldn’t have any food at all. We would be really hungry.”

“All of us come on this job wanting to make a difference and wanting to help. And this is a day we can truly do that,” said Luffey.