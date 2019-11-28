Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner returned to practice Thursday as he deals with a shoulder injury.
The running back practiced for the first time this week on Thursday. Conner was listed as limited by the team.
Conner has missed three of the last four games with the injury he suffered against the Dolphins.
Artie Burns also returned to practice for the team.
JuJu Smith-Schuster did not practice Thursday as he recovers from a knee injury.
The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
