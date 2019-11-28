PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light of Life Rescue Mission opened its door for a Thanksgiving tradition.

More than 100 volunteers prepared for six weeks to present a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings to anyone in need of a hot meal on Thursday.

They expect to feed around 1,000 people and also give away hundreds of warm coats, scarves and hats.

“We’ll have hundreds of volunteers come and we’re actually pre-packing around 800 meals that will be sent out and delivered at 15 local high rises,” said Doug Smith, director of development at Light of Life Rescue Mission.

Volunteers will work until 6 p.m., serving 59 pans of turkey, 50 gallons of gravy, 850 pounds of green beans, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 600 pounds of stuffing and 136 pumpkin pies.

“We believe that providing a meal provides hope, and we hope that that leads to the next step in their journey to get a hand up,” said Smith.

The Light of Life Rescue Mission serves these meals to the city’s needy, poor, homeless, abused or addicted.

Jenny Deatrich runs the volunteer program and said people keep coming back for one reason.

“People say that they come here because they really want to serve somebody else, but then it ends up filling them and it’s a beautiful win-win situation,” said Deatrich.

The meals were served, starting at noon.