COLUMBUS (KDKA) – The Columbus Zoo had something special to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — a new polar bear cub.

On Twitter, the Columbus Zoo introduced the baby polar bear who was born on 12:43 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The zoo said she was born to her mother Aurora and her father Lee.

In pictures shared by the zoo, the unnamed baby is nothing more than a tiny little dot compared to her mother.

(Photo Credit: Columbus Zoo/Twitter)

Aurora and the newborn are going to remain in a private “denning area” until spring. The zoo says this isn’t Aurora’s first time as a mother. She’s also had three other litters with three remaining cubs.

