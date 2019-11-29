



COLUMBUS (KDKA) – The Columbus Zoo had something special to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — a new polar bear cub.

On Twitter, the Columbus Zoo introduced the baby polar bear who was born on 12:43 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The #ColumbusZoo is #thankful to welcome a new polar bear cub born on Thanksgiving Day at 12:43a to mother Aurora and father, Lee! Aurora is being an attentive mom, and the Animal Care team has observed the cub nursing in the private den. More info: https://t.co/qHnQvkFhc5 pic.twitter.com/Yum6dPaHDY — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) November 29, 2019

The zoo said she was born to her mother Aurora and her father Lee.

In pictures shared by the zoo, the unnamed baby is nothing more than a tiny little dot compared to her mother.

Aurora and the newborn are going to remain in a private “denning area” until spring. The zoo says this isn’t Aurora’s first time as a mother. She’s also had three other litters with three remaining cubs.