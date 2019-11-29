



LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Santa Claus is coming to town — Ligonier, to be more specific.

Santa will arrive to downtown Ligonier by horse-drawn sleigh, led by a parade including the Ligonier Valley High School marching band.

“The North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in charming downtown Ligonier on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m.,” said Executive Director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Scott Haines in a press release.

“He is looking forward to helping us light up our beautiful Diamond and greeting the children afterwards.”

A child and their family can enter a contest to be picked to press the button to light up the Diamond. The contest, ‘Help Santa Light Up Ligonier,” can be entered by purchasing a ticket at Abigail’s Coffee house and The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce office.

There will also be a mailbox for sending letters straight to the North Pole, sleigh rides in front of Town Hall and Christmas shows.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Laurel Highlands’ website.