PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is asking for help finding a missing work of art by Andy Warhol.

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh/Twitter)

The FBI Pittsburgh posted on Twitter that the double Mickey Mouse print by the artist was stolen.

It was made by Warhol in the early 1980s.

The post did not provide any information on how long it has been gone or where it was stolen from.

