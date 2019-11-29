ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There was a long line of people waiting to get into the Best Buy on McKnight Road bright and early this Black Friday.

Right at 8 a.m. this morning, the doors opened and people immediately grabbed a shopping cart.

“Well, obviously, a sound system, that’s one thing,” says Black Friday shopper Jodi Williams. “And then I’m going to see what they have and take it from there.”

Deep discounts on TVs, laptops and accessories were to be found this morning. But that’s not the only store many were waiting to open.

The Ross Park Mall had quite a few eager shoppers.

Shopper: “I got the Lego bat mobile.”

Lindsay Ward: “Was it a good deal?”

Shopper: “Absolutely, it’s 3,300 pieces, it’s 24 inches long. It’s huge.”

Everywhere you looked, there were signs that read “60 percent off,” “Black Friday only,” “everything half off,” “Buy one, get one, two or three free.”

This mom made sure she stopped at American Eagle to buy sweaters.

“I have teenage daughters and they wanted to come for the first time with me so we got up super early and we came down,” she says.

Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village Marketing Director Shema Krinsky says it’s important to give the shoppers what they want.

“And they’ll come out if you give them the right stores and what they want as in meeting their needs,” she says.