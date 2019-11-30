PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former employee is suing Pittsburgh Filmmakers (PFI) and Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and Media (PCAM) according to court documents.

The former Director of Finance and Controller, 76-year-old Ideliza Medina, filed a complaint against PFI and PCAM on Oct. 10 of this year. She is suing them for age discrimination, which she believes led to her termination earlier this year.

Medina was originally hired in 2000. Medina authored a report called “Pittsburgh Center for the Arts & Media Report of Mismanaged Administrative Spending” on March 20, 2019 to the Vice President of PFI’s Board of Directors, Rick Pierchalski. A copy of the report has been attached to the lawsuit as an exhibit of evidence.

The report stated that the PFI administration had mismanaged $18,602.77 worth of funds and specified how that number was reached.

The complaint claimed that PFI was a gossip-filled, conflict-ridden workplace environment. PFI Chief Administration Officer Dorinda Sankey reportedly fired Medina just days after being presented with Medina’s report in May. Medina’s attornies stated the reasons why Medina felt she was discriminated against, not only for the report but also due to her age.

The latest development in the case was a disclosure statement given by PFI on Nov. 25.