



Lilac

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Lilac is a silly girl who loves to chew and carry things in her mouth. In fact, we have given her special toys for her kennel so she always has something to keep her busy. Lilac would do best in a home with experienced dog owners who will help her positively channel her energy. She is a big pup who can pull on the leash when she gets excited, but she is very motivated by treats, which makes training a breeze!