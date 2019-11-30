Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Lilac
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Lilac is a silly girl who loves to chew and carry things in her mouth. In fact, we have given her special toys for her kennel so she always has something to keep her busy. Lilac would do best in a home with experienced dog owners who will help her positively channel her energy. She is a big pup who can pull on the leash when she gets excited, but she is very motivated by treats, which makes training a breeze!
- To find out more about how to adopt Lilac, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Kellico & Raven
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Kellico was abandoned at a gas station in West Kittanning. She waited in the same spot for her person to return, but they never did. While she waited her sweet personality came through and she greeted everyone with a purr. Finally, someone contacted Orphans of the Storm and a volunteer stepped up to foster her until she could get into the shelter.
Kellico had fleas, was skinny and very hungry. She has never gotten over getting really excited when she gets her wet cat food!
Kellico is a very affectionate kitty who loves to be petted. She will rub up against you for attention. (But she can be resistant when you clean her ears or trim her nails.)
She is dreaming of a forever home with a person who will cherish her forever. If you are interested in meeting Kellico, call the shelter.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Raven is 1-year-old. She is shy with new people. She walks very nicely and can give her paw. Sweet personality. Needs a patient family to adopt her. For more info contact the shelter.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
