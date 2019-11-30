



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a stabbing involving 30-year-old NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side after an argument. Two women there also received injuries.

Police responded to Heinz Lofts for a domestic disturbance call at 4:16 a.m. They met with two callers, who said that they had seen a large amount of blood in the elevator. Police were later notified that the stabbing victim, Pryor, had arrived at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Pryor had been transported to the hospital by Pryor’s girlfriend Shalaya Briston and two other women.

Reportedly, one of the women said: “The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die” and “We should have just let him die.”

Pryor and Briston repeatedly got into verbal arguments the previous night, and Pryor left Briston and the women to go back to the apartment when they went to a nightclub. When the three including Briston returned to the apartment, the women told police that Pryor “grabbed…Briston and began arguing with her.”

Pryor also hit one of the women. The two women tried to break apart the fight before Pryor was allegedly stabbed by Briston.

Police noticed that two of Briston’s false fingernails were missing and that there was a bruise on her nose, which they believed happened because of the fight with Pryor.

Police have arrested Pryor on a charge of Simple Assault and Briston of Munhall, Pennsylvania. Briston is being charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault. The two lived together at the Heinz Lofts.

Pittsburgh Police said that they will not be holding a news conference about the case at this time.

A source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Pryor is said to be in stable condition, according to NFL Network host Ian Rapoport.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor, in a hospital after being stabbed while at a Pittsburgh apartment last night, is currently in stable condition, source said. Progress. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2019

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that family members were by Pryor’s side as doctors monitored his progress.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

Pryor is a Jeannette native who played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

Pryor is a former starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

