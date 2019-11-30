ICE STORM WARNING:Issued from 7pm Saturday to 7pm Sunday for Somerset, Cambria and Garrett County, Maryland
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny Tunnel, Local News, PA Turnpike, Traffic Alert, Traffic Delays


SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Traffic was stopped westbound at the Allegheny Tunnel on Interstate 76 West earlier today.

Officials have now said that traffic in the tunnel is moving but to expect delays around the scene of the crash.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Twitter account stated that the traffic delays were due to a crash inside the tunnel. Traffic will not resume normally until the vehicle has been removed and officials have responded to the scene.

Comments