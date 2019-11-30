SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Traffic was stopped westbound at the Allegheny Tunnel on Interstate 76 West earlier today.
Officials have now said that traffic in the tunnel is moving but to expect delays around the scene of the crash.
Westbound traffic has been released at the Allegheny Tunnel (I-76 west mile 123.3) from an earlier accident. An area of congestion remains approaching the tunnel. Expect delays. @PA_Turnpike #paturnpike@TotalTrafficPIT @KDKARadio @WPXITraffic@WJACTV @WTAJnews pic.twitter.com/ftM5oDyBVn
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 30, 2019
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Twitter account stated that the traffic delays were due to a crash inside the tunnel. Traffic will not resume normally until the vehicle has been removed and officials have responded to the scene.
Westbound traffic is currently stopped at the Allegheny Tunnel (I-76 west mile 123.3) due to a crash inside the tunnel. Be alert for stopped traffic approaching the tunnel and expect delays. #paturnpike @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKARadio @WPXITraffic@WJACTV @WTAJnews pic.twitter.com/EXN0xCWqpV
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 30, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.