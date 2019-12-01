Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred after an underage house party in Carnegie overnight.
Investigators said it happened on Ross Avenue around midnight.
The victim and others allegedly walked to Carnegie Elementary School’s football field after learning police were on their way to the house. They were then confronted by three black men.
An altercation followed, and the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back and arm.
The motive is still unknown at this time, and there are no suspects so far.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call 911.
