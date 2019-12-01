PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Allegheny County detectives are investigating a shooting following an underage house party in Carnegie early Sunday.
Police were called to the 600 block of Ross Avenue around midnight. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the back and arm.
After learning police were on the way, the victim and others walked to the Carnegie Elementary Football field, where police say they were confronted by three unidentified black men.
An altercation followed and the victim was shot.
Police say they don’t have a motive and there are no suspects.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.
The department can also be reached through its social media sites.
You must log in to post a comment.