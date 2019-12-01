NANTICOKE, Pa. (KDKA) — UPDATE: Samara Derwin has been found.
The #LuzerneCounty, #Pennsylvania #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/TvzvotnTG0
— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) December 2, 2019
Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide alert for missing 15-year-old Samara Derwin. Derwin was reported as being abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver.
Oliver was reportedly operating a stolen marked 2014 model Nanticoke Police Department SUV, Car #7 on the front. The license plate number and registration is MG5473H-PA.
Derwin had last been seen near Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County.
Derwin has brown hair with red highlight, blue eyes, and is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants. Anyone with information about the abduction or sighting the vehicle or persons involved should immediately call 911. https://t.co/3PwjTd4wfh
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 2, 2019
