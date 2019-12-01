Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, Missing Teenager, Pennsylvania State Police


NANTICOKE, Pa. (KDKA) — UPDATE: Samara Derwin has been found.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide alert for missing 15-year-old Samara Derwin. Derwin was reported as being abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver.

Oliver was reportedly operating a stolen marked 2014 model Nanticoke Police Department SUV, Car #7 on the front. The license plate number and registration is MG5473H-PA.

Derwin had last been seen near Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County.

